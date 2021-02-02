FCSD: Truck possibly stolen by escaped inmate

Charles Kenney escaped the Fentress County Jail on Monday, July 19.

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Fentress County Sheriff's Department is asking Fentress County and surround county residences to be on the lookout for a 2016 Dodge Ram truck after it was stolen from the Darrow Ridge area sometime between last night and this morning.

According to FSCD, the truck has four doors, is silver in color and has a front license plate that says, "Ridgetop Acres."

The truck has chrome wheels, dark tinted windows, a grill guard and should have the Tennessee tag: CSP359, FCSD said.

The FSCD said it is "not sure who stole the vehicle" but because of the location that the theft occurred it is "considering it to be a possibility that [the truck] was stolen by Charles Kennedy."

Charles Kennedy and Casey Ridenour escaped Fentress County Jail on Monday, July 19. Ridenour was captured later that morning.