Federal prosecutors: We will retry UT prof accused of making false statements

Anming Hu first was indicted in 2020. His attorney says the case is political and without merit.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Federal prosecutors signaled Friday they will retry a former University of Tennessee associate professor accused of failing to disclose his ties to a China institution while working on a NASA contract.

"The United States respectfully requests the court hold a status conference to discuss scheduling the retrial," the notice from Acting U.S. Attorney Trey Hamilton states.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Varlan in Knoxville had given the government until Friday to state its plans in Anming Hu's case.

Hu's first trial in Knoxville ended June 16 in a hung jury. The panel of East Tennesseans told Varlan they simply couldn't agree on a verdict.

While Hu's trial was still going on, defense attorney Phil Lomonaco filed a motion asking the judge to toss the case. As of Friday afternoon he hadn't ruled on that request.

After Hu's trial ended in a hung jury, Varlan acknowledged Lomonaco's motion and said he'd be looking at it. Lomonaco couldn't be reached Friday.

Hu was associate professor in UT's Department of Mechanical, Aerospace and Biomedical Engineering. He also is a respected researcher.

A grand jury indicted him on three counts of wire fraud and three counts of making false statements.

The government, under the Trump administration, alleges he hid a relationship he had with a Chinese university. At the same time, he worked on a federally funded contract through NASA.

Federal law prohibits NASA from using appropriated funds on projects in collaboration with China or Chinese universities, prosecutors say.