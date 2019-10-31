KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — A convicted felon has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after he threatened to kill three women, according to a release from DA Charme Allen’s Career Gang Unit.

Terrance Laron Reese, 38, was convicted of three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of vandalism, according to the release.

Judge Steve Sword handed down the sentence Thursday, Oct. 31 after finding Reese to be a "persistent offender" based upon his seven prior felony convictions.

In a three-day trial in September, Assistant District Attorney Phil Morton told a jury that on April 28, 2018, Reese walked into the backyard of a home on Joyce Avenue and pointed a handgun at three females, one of whom was 13 years old, according to the DA's office.

Officials said while brandishing the firearm, Reese told the victims they were going to die. One victim grabbed her own handgun and ordered Reese off the property. While leaving, Reese pointed a gun at an additional victim. That victim grabbed his gun, entered his vehicle, and chased Reese out of the neighborhood.