Fentress Co. deputies searching for two escaped inmates

Deputies said Casey Ridenour, 22, and Charles Kennedy, 35, escaped near the Highland Manor Winery.

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. — Fentress County deputies are searching for two inmates they said escaped in the Jamestown area Monday.

According to the Fentress County Sheriff's Department, two inmates escaped near the Highland Manor Winery.

The sheriff's office later identified the inmates as Casey Ridenour, 22, and Charles Kennedy, 35.

Ridenour is around 5'11" and 154 lbs and Kennedy is around 6'4" and 145 lbs, according to officials. They both are bearded and may be wearing glasses.

Deputies said the two were last seen wearing orange pants and white shirts.