Fentress County man indicted, accused of statutory rape

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — A Fentress County man has been indicted after being accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In June, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI Special Agents began investigating Stewart Dwain Matthews. During the course of the investigation, agents said they found information that Matthews, 21, engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, the Fentress County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Matthews with one count of statutory rape, according to TBI.