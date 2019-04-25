BYRDSTOWN, Tenn. — Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation say they have obtained indictments for a Pall Mall man in connection to a forged checks investigation.

On October 31, 2018, TBI Agents began investigating a series of forged checks that resulted in the theft of funds from a Byrdstown lumber company.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information leading to Jonathan Wayne Davidson as the individual responsible for the crime.

On Monday, the Pickett County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Davidson with 12 counts of Forgery and 12 counts of Passing Forged Writings.

Agents served Davidson with the charges on Wednesday and booked him into the Pickett County Jail on a $500 bond.