GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a moonshine still caught fire at his camper, killing one child and injuring another.

According to WCYB, Robert Inbody was seen leaving the area after the camper caught fire Wednesday night.

Investigators said extension cords running from a trailer powered a generator in a shed near the camper. Inside the shed, they found a moonshine still along with drums filled with what they believed to be corn mash.

Authorities were able to track down Inbody and take him into custody.

