Fire inspector accused of setting blaze in historic Madisonville home she said she wanted to save

Sara A. Vanlandingham faces an arson charge. The house was the boyhood home of Sen. Estes Kefauver.

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Madisonville's fire inspector is accused of trying to burn the same historic house -- the boyhood home of Tennessee politician Estes Kefauver -- that she spent years trying to preserve through codes enforcement.

A Monroe County grand jury indicted Sara Vanlandingham, 43, of Vonore on Wednesday on a count of arson. She was arrested Wednesday and was being held in the Monroe County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Vanlandingham no longer works for the city.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Vanlandingham set a fire at the old Kefauver home on Main Street in Madisonville on Aug. 30.

The current owner, Lisa Bingham, is trying to save it after the city fought for years with the previous owner, accusing her of neglect. Vanlandingham led the charge in applying city codes to preserve the house, records show.

Kefauver was a Democratic U.S. senator from Tennessee and a former vice presidential candidate.

TBI fire investigators looked into the fire with the Madisonville Police Department. Authorities at the time said it appeared to break out in the basement. Bingham had hired crews to renovate it.

Madisonville fire crews responded quickly to the fire and put it out.

In April, Vanlandingham provided WBIR with a lengthy timeline of efforts to apply city codes and save the house from neglect and decay. The timeline addressed the prior owner's actions.

The city, Vanlandingham wrote, hated "to lose a historic structure."