KFD investigating after someone set fire on porch of Anthony Thompson Jr.'s girlfriend's home

Officials responded after a neighbor reported fire coming from a gas can on the front porch.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department started an arson investigation after someone lit a fire on the porch of Anthony Thompson Jr.'s girlfriend's home, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

A KPD incident report said an officer responded to the home around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday after a neighbor noticed a fire on the front porch.

KFD was already on the scene extinguishing the fire from a gas can left on the porch, according to the report.

Officials said no one was home at the time.

Ring doorbell footage captured images of the male suspect wearing a gray shirta and yellow shorts. He's also wearing a hat and a mask which make it difficult to see his face, according to KPD.

Thompson was shot and killed by KPD officers in a bathroom at Austin-East Magnet High School earlier this month. The officers were investigating a domestic violence complaint filed by the girlfriend's mother on behalf of her daughter.