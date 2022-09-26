x
KCSO: One person arrested after 'threat' at First Baptist Academy in Powell

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the school was placed on a hard lockdown Monday.
POWELL, Tenn. — Several police cruisers were seen in the Powell area on Monday. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a person was arrested as a result of the incident there.

They said there was a "threat" at First Baptist Academy in Powell and the school was put on a hard lockdown. They said school staff acted to make sure students followed safety protocols.

They said the identity of the person along with any possible charges was not immediately available. KCSO also said it was an active and ongoing investigation. They also did not specify what kind of threat was at the school.

This story will be updated when more information about the incident is available.

