KPD: Man charged with first-degree murder after body found in minivan

Knoxville Police Officers searched the van that 25-year-old Darius Smith was driving and discovered the body of Justin Goins. Goins had been shot multiple times.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is custody after officials found a body in the back of minivan he was driving.

Darius Smith, 25, of Knoxville was charged with the first-degree murder of 27-year-old Justin Goins, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to 1013 Leon Drive around 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 to investigate the disappearance of Goins. Investigators learned through witnesses that Goin's car was originally found parked behind the house at 1013 Leon Drive along with a maroon Chrysler minivan, KPD said.

Witnesses attempted to approach Smith but he quickly left the scene, according to KPD.

When investigators arrived on scene, Goin's car was gone. However, it was found abandoned on French Road quickly after, KPD said.

Goin's car had been thoroughly cleaned with a chemical cleaner, but a small amount of blood was found in the cupholder of the car, according to KPD.

The next day KPD officers responded to the area of Oldham Avenue and Elm Street around 3:15 p.m. after receiving a license plate reader hit on the maroon Chrysler minivan, KPD said.

Officers attempted to stop the van after the driver, Smith, committed a traffic infraction. Smith refused to stop and fled north on Elm Street before crashing into a tree at the intersection of Elm and Virginia Ave, according to KPD.

Smith ran from the scene but was taken into custody by officers inside of a home in the 700 block of West Emerald Avenue shortly after, KPD said.

Officials searched the van and discovered the body of Justin Goins. Goins had been shot multiple times, according to KPD.

Along with the first-degree murder charge, Smith was charged with felony evading arrest and reckless driving, KPD said.