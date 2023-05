One of the five students was charged for bringing the vape pen to school, according to Sheriff James Harville.

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — Five students from Rutledge Middle School were taken to the hospital after using a CBD vape pen on April 28, according to Sheriff James Harville.

The students were taken to the hospital for precautionary measures, Harville said. One student has been charged for bringing the vape pen onto campus.