Five students charged after gun found in backpack at William Blount High School Freshman Academy

One 14-year-old boy was charged for having the gun in his backpack. Four other students were charged for failing to report it, according to BCSO.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Five students were charged after a gun was found in a backpack at William Blount High School Freshman Academy on Monday morning, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the SRO was told via Text-a-Tip that a 14-year-old boy at the Freshman Academy had a gun in his backpack and had been showing it to other students.

The William Blount SROs responded within minutes and found the handgun in the student's backpack, according to officials.