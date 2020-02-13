KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A federal grand jury found a Florida native guilty for operating a multimillion-dollar pill mill scheme in East Tennessee.

Sylvia Hofstetter was found guilty of numerous counts including racketeering, drug conspiracy and money laundering.

The East Tennessee panel also convicted three nurse practitioners who worked at the clinics of maintaining drug premises, but acquitted Cynthia Clemons, Courtney Newman and Holli Womack Carmichael of almost all counts they faced in U.S. District Court in Knoxville.

Authorities alleged Hofstetter oversaw several cash-only Knoxville area clinics, with Clemons, Newman and Womack Carmichael seeing patients and writing prescriptions.

Starting in the early 2010s, Hofstetter opened clinics on Gallaher View Road, then Lenoir City and eventually on Lovell Road.

RELATED: Trial starts for 4 accused of helping in lucrative Knoxville, Lenoir City pill mills

RELATED: 'Patients are beating down our door': As trial winds down, testimony shows how pain clinic thrived

Some 11 million opioid pills were prescribed out of the clinics.

Sentencing likely will be this summer in Knoxville.

Judge Thomas Varlan ordered Hofstetter into custody. The other three defendants can remain free on bond until sentencing.

RELATED: Juror in, juror out: Panel weighing pill mill evidence has to restart deliberations

RELATED: Moment of decision: Jury about to get lengthy case against alleged pill mill boss, former nurse practitioners