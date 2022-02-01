Former Hamblen Co. corrections officer faces sexual battery charges from two January incidents

According to records, Christopher Davis was armed with a gun when he sexually assaulted a victim in the parking lot of the Hamblen County Justice Center.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — A former corrections officer with the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office is facing charges for sexually harassing two women on two occasions in January, according to records.

They said Christopher Lee Davis touched a woman inappropriately in the parking lot of the Hamblen County Justice Center on Jan. 17. He was armed with a handgun at the time, according to officials. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery in the incident.

Then, on Jan. 24, records show that Davis inappropriately touched another woman. He did not have a gun at the time and was charged with sexual battery, records show.

Both victims were corrections officers, according to Jarnigan.

According to Sheriff Esco Jarnigan, an investigation was launched after allegations that "there was some inappropriate activity going on in the jail."