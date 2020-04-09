Former Campbell Co. school nurse charged with stealing medications from students

The TBI said Sherry Lancaster used her position to steal prescription meds belonging to students.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Campbell County school nurse has been accused of stealing prescription medication from students.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a grand jury indicted 56-year-old Sherry Lancaster for six counts of obtaining drugs by fraud and five counts of theft Wednesday.

Agents said their investigation began in December 2019 following allegations of theft. The TBI said Lancaster used her position as a school nurse with the Campbell County School System to steal students' prescription medications.