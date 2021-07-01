Former chief of staff for county mayor indicted on official misconduct charge

A Knox County grand jury returned the count against Bryan D. Hair on Wednesday. It's in connection with use of a county-owned golf cart.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs' former chief of staff has been indicted in connection with his acquisition in 2020 of a county-owned golf cart, equipment he said his wife used for months while recuperating from a foot injury.

Bryan D. Hair, 36, faces in Knox County Criminal Court a single count of official misconduct, the lowest level of felony in Tennessee. A Knox County grand jury returned the indictment Wednesday.

The charge essentially alleges Hair took advantage of his job as chief of staff for personal and illegal gain.

The Tennessee Comptroller's Office has been investigating the case for months. It has not yet issued a report.

Hair referred WBIR to attorney John Valliant for comment. 10News was awaiting a response from Valliant.

The case has been assigned to Criminal Court Judge Steve Sword.

Mayor's Office spokeswoman Abbey Harris told 10News on Thursday that because it was an ongoing matter the mayor couldn't make specific comment.

Harris, however, echoed remarks Jacobs made last year when the case arose: "Ethics are not ambiguous" and Knox County must be above reproach.

In October, Jacobs put Hair and Paul White, the county's senior parks director, on leave for "potential wrongdoing." Hair then quit and the mayor fired White, who Hair had helped get hired in 2018.

Hair told WBIR last year he'd arranged for his wife to use a Parks and Recreation Department golf cart in May. He kept the new cart for months before returning it.

Hair told 10News it had been a mistake to use the county-owned cart. He also apologized to Jacobs.

The official misconduct count identifies May to October as the timeframe in which the crime occurred.

Hair had been with Jacobs since his 2018 campaign. White was hired in August 2018 as Jacobs prepared to take office.

Hair made $170,000. White started at an annual salary of $107,000 and last made $115,000, documents showed.

White has not been charged.

In December, Parks and Recreation Department employee Mike Edsell was fired and employee Joe Inman was suspended following an internal review of their conduct while on county time.

As county employees, Edsell and Inman did side work for several people including Hair, the investigation showed.

A disciplinary letter for Inman included highlighted time card records in May, June and July when the side work allegedly happened.