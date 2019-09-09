CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — There may be a possible development in the case against David Ray, the former Claiborne County Sheriff accused of using inmate labor to do work on personal projects.

One of Ray's co-defendants in this case, Larry Lee Martin, may appear in court tomorrow for sentencing.

Martin, a former captain with the sheriff's office, is charged with three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A former sergeant with the Sheriff's office also faces charges in this case.

