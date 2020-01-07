Former Claiborne County Sheriff David Ray pleads guilty

The former judge, TBI agent and highway patrolman admitted to two counts of attempting to skirt paying sales taxes on two Ford trucks.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Facing a 15-count indictment that portrayed him as a corrupt officeholder, former Claiborne County Sheriff David Ray pleaded guilty today in a deal that allows him to serve four years of supervised probation.

Judge Rex Henry Ogle accepted the plea to the two low-level felonies. The Sevier County judge heard the case after the Claiborne County judge recused himself.

The TBI worked years on the investigation, focusing on Ray’s time from 2015-18 in office.

It alleged, among other things, that he used jail inmates to work on his personal vehicles and sometimes charged Claiborne County for the parts to make them run.

In essence, the TBI alleged in court records, he used his office for personal gain.

The agency said its investigation also showed he used inmate labor to rebuild his house after a tornado and to build a pool.

Indicted on seven counts of official misconduct, Ray admitted Wednesday to none of that.

Prosecutor Bryant Dunaway said the plea was not perfect but was just. Dunaway, of Cumberland County, handled the case after local prosecutors recused themselves.

Lead defense attorney Jeff Daniel of Knoxville said his client was ready to enjoy retirement and move on from the case. He said Ray had served the public for decades.