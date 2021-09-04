Former Clinton High SRO charged with solicitation of a minor for inappropriate conduct with two students

James Lawson worked as an SRO at Clinton for about four months. He resigned the day he was accused of inappropriate conduct with two students.

CLINTON, Tenn. — A former Anderson County SRO who resigned after being accused of having an improper relationship with two students has now been charged.

James Lawson, 36, worked as a school resource officer (SRO) at Clinton High School from August until December 10, 2020. He resigned the same day that accusations that he was "engaging in inappropriate conduct" came to light.

Sheriff Russell Barker ordered an internal affairs investigation.

"I'm proud of how quick and professional my staff and school officials handled this incident. The criminal behavior exhibited by James is incomprehensible. Conduct such as this will not be tolerated and will be handled with the strongest means of enforcement at my disposal. I especially applaud the victims in this case for their bravery and strength to come forward," he said.

This week, a grand jury indicted Lawson on charges of solicitation of a minor and two counts of solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct by electronic means.

U.S. Marshals arrested Lawson at his home in Maryville on Wednesday. He was booked into the Blount Co. jail, then transported to the Anderson Co. Detention Facility where he posted bail.

He's due in court on April 30.