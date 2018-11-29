Robertson County, Tenn. — A former Cross Plains Police Chief has been indicted after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In June, TBI special agents began investigating James K. Yates on allegations of misuse of governmental records, at the request of 19th District Attorney General John Carney.

Photo courtesy of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Agents found that between July 2016 and November 2017, while serving as chief of the Cross Plains Police Department, Yates used the Criminal Justice Portal System to make inquiries unrelated to his official duties, according to TBI.

On Nov. 14, the Robertson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Yates with one count of official misconduct, according to officials.

Today, Nov. 29, he was arrested and booked into the Robertson County Jail on a $2,500 bond, according to TBI.

© 2018 WBIR