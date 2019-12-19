The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said charges will be filed against a former Campbell County deputy accused of assaulting a detainee and two other officers.

The incident happened on June 2, 2019. The TBI said its investigation led to the indictment of the three men: Justin Crabtree, Dakota Williams and Sean Brown.

According to the TBI, Crabtree assaulted a detainee as they were being booked into the jail. The two other officers were reportedly present during the incident.

A Campbell County Grand Jury indicted Crabtree on one count of aggravated assault and one county of official oppression.

Williams and Brown are being charged with one count of official misconduct, one count of official oppression and one count of assault by way of presentment.

The TBI said Crabtree turned himself in and was booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Brown and Williams were booked and then released on their own recognizance.