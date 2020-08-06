Former diner employee indicted for murder of co-worker he allegedly stalked

A Sevier County grand jury indicted Gabriel E. Turcious on June 1.

A former employee of a Pigeon Forge diner faces first-degree murder and aggravated assault counts in the death of a co-worker he allegedly stalked.

He was already being held in jail on warrants in the Jan. 8, 2020, slaying of Savannah Burford outside the Sunliner Diner on the Parkway.

Turcious,18, stabbed Burford, 19, to death after she got off work. She'd asked her mother to pick her up because she was afraid of Turcious, and her mother was waiting in the parking lot when the attack occurred.

Turcious wasn't working that day but showed up when he learned Burford was on duty, authorities allege.

Burford's family alleges in a lawsuit that Savannah Burford had expressed fears about Turcious stalking her to co-workers and managers.