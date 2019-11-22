CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A principal at a Campbell County elementary school is off the job and facing gun and drug charges.

The night of Sept. 12, Krissy Cobb was found under the influence and unresponsive on a gravel road in Campbell County, according to court records. Investigators said she had a Model 26 Glock in her hand.

Cobb, who was the principal of Wynn Habersham Elementary School at the time, was suspended following the incident. The district replaced her with an interim principal for the rest of the year, according to Jennifer Fields, Director of Schools for Campbell County Schools.

Records show alcohol and THC were both found in her system. Later, detectives said they found two marijuana seeds in Cobb's car, a 2019 Toyota 4Runner.

Cobb, 38, was taken to the hospital when authorities found her, the report said. While there, she reportedly said that her husband had assaulted her and forced her to drink and smoke a substance the night she was found. She also allegedly said that he had assaulted her.

While speaking with her the following day, detectives said they found that Cobb's statements were inconsistent.

Cobb pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun while under the influence. She is still on unpaid leave.