FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — A former accounts payable clerk in the Fentress County Finance Department reportedly stole nearly $240,000 over a 4-year span.

From December 2014 to December 2018, Kellye Crabtree took at least $239,680.99 from the county, the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office found.

Crabtree was indicted Tuesday by the Fentress County Grand Jury on one count of theft over $60,000 after an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

"The vast majority of the theft ($237,615.99) is associated with Crabtree’s use of a Walmart credit card that had been issued to Fentress County," the comptroller's office said in a release.

She allegedly purchased food, cigarettes, personal hygiene items, clothing, electronics, entertainment items, home items, phone cards, and prepaid Visa cards and gift cards using the Walmart credit card.

According to the report, none of these purchases were related to county business.

"Crabtree covered up the misappropriation by receiving all credit card statements, issuing payments, and manipulating the county’s accounting records and budget," the release said.

Investigators said Crabtree also served as treasurer for a community baseball league which received money from the county. The report said she also stole $2,065 from the league by writing unauthorized checks to herself.

In many instances, investigators said they found Crabtree had signed other individual’s names on checks without their knowledge.

According to the state comptroller's office, the investigation began after finance department officials noticed questionable purchases that were being made on the county’s Walmart credit cards.

The county terminated her employment on Dec. 20, 2018, the report said.

“This theft can be directly attributed to giving one person too much control over county funds,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “Financial duties must be separated between multiple people. One person shouldn’t be able to issue purchase orders, make purchases, receive credit card statements, pay the bills, and maintain the accounting records without sufficient oversight.”

If you suspect fraud, waste or abuse of public money in Tennessee, call the Comptroller’s toll-free hotline at 800.232.5454, or file a report online at: comptroller.tn.gov/hotline. Follow us on twitter: @TNCOT

