Kellye Crabtree was sentenced after pleading guilty to more than $60,000 in property theft

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — Former Fentress County Deputy Finance Director Kellye Rhea Crabtree was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to theft of more than $60,000, stealing $1,000 from the Kirby Johnson Memorial Ball Park and official misconduct.

Crabtree's guilty plea comes after she was charged with using a Walmart Community Credit Card to make unauthorized purchases totaling $237,615.99. The purchases happened while Crabtree was an employee of the Fentress County Finance Department.

Crabtree also stole $1,000 from the Kirby Johnson Memorial Ballpark by issuing unauthorized checks while treasurer of the ball park.

The state Comptroller's Office and TBI investigated the case.

District Attorney General Jared Effler's office prosecuted the case. Judge Shayne Sexton imposed sentence.

Authorities found she purchased food, cigarettes, personal hygiene items, clothing, electronics, entertainment items, home items, phone cards, and prepaid Visa cards and gift cards using the Walmart credit card.

The investigation found none of the purchases were related to county business.