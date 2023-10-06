TBI: Former food bank director in Middle Tennessee arrested for theft and prostitution

In May 2022, TBI started investigating allegations of theft involving James Gill, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. — A former food bank director in Middle Tennessee was arrested after stealing money from the Sumner County Food Bank and paying a volunteer for sex acts, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In May 2022, TBI investigated allegations of theft involving the former director of the food bank, James Gill, TBI said.

During the investigation, authorities found that Gill used the organization’s money to make personal purchases. According to TBI, he also wrote checks to himself and others from the food bank’s account and transferred the money to other accounts under a different non-profit name.

Further investigation revealed that Gill paid a food bank volunteer for sex acts.

On June 8, Gill was charged with one count of theft of property over $250,000, one count of money laundering and one count of patronizing prostitution, TBI said.