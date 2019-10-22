HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Hancock County Jail corrections officer is accused of abusing his position to introduce contraband into the jail while he worked there.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it began investigating allegations involving Christopher Lyons, 44, in August.

During the course of the investigation, agents said they developed information that Lyons used his position as a corrections officer to bring cell phones into the Hancock County Jail to give to inmates in exchange for payment.

The Hancock County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Lyons with one count of official misconduct and one count of introduction of a telecommunications device into a penal institution.

He was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into the Hancock County Jail on a $30,000 bond.