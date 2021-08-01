Former House Speaker Glen Casada and other state Republican offices being raided by federal authorities

Casada was the Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives from January through August 2019.

Sources told WSMV in Nashville that federal authorities raided multiple state Republican legislative locations Friday morning, including former House Speaker Glen Casada's office.

Federal authorities also raided the office of State Rep. Robin Smith.

WSMV was told other raids will take place in relation to this investigation.

He resigned amid a scandal involving racist and sexist text messages as well as additional allegations of misconduct.

Gov. Bill Lee told reporters that he was aware of the FBI raids and that it was very concerning.

"I know very little about that," he said. "There's been no FBI outreach to us, but I have confidence Speaker Sexton is on top of the situation and we'll learn more as it unfolds."

Sources tell News 4 FBI agents are raiding the offices of Republican lawmakers this morning in the Cordell Hull building (where we are). That includes the office of Former House Speaker Glen Casada. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/NWgWOUEfbx — Marissa Sulek (@marissa_sulek) January 8, 2021