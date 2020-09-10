Former inmates sue Greene County leaders for negligence and civil rights violations

One former inmate said that he was paralyzed after not receiving medical care and another inmate said he was beaten by other inmates.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — Three former inmates are suing Green County leaders for negligence and civil rights violations, some of which ended with the inmates being harmed.

According to one lawsuit, an inmate was paralyzed after he fell from the top bunk of his cell and failed to receive immediate medical treatment. The lawsuit stated he suffered injuries to his head, shoulders and neck.

Additionally, the lawsuit said other inmates had to help assist him and write out medical requests because the inmate could no longer use his hands.

After 2.5 months, the lawsuit stated he received medical treatment but the fall from the bunk had caused traumatic injury to his spine and the delay in medical treatment allowed for an infection to spread from his spine to his brain.

According to another lawsuit, another former inmate said he was beaten by other inmates after officials failed to monitor his cell.

The lawsuit stated an officer was required to supervise the cell every 15 minutes. However, the lawsuit stated by the time an officer looked in on the inmate, he was "already severely injured."

A third lawsuit claims another inmate was arrested for probation violations after his probation had ended.

10News has not heard back from county leaders.