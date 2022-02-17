Former KCSO narcotics chief accused of using drug fund money, drug card for personal purchases

David Henderson, former KCSO assistant chief, abruptly retired in April 2020. He's alleged to have used drug money to buy personal items.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Following a more than two-year FBI investigation, the former supervisor of the Knox County Sheriff's Office's narcotics division is accused in a federal indictment of spending seized drug fund money and using a drug expense card for personal purchases.

The indictment unsealed Thursday against former assistant chief David Henderson in U.S. District Court in Knoxville alleges other unnamed people joined him in the conspiracy, and that the activity went on for some seven years, from 2011 until 2018, while Henderson oversaw the sheriff's narcotics unit.

He's alleged to have directed subordinates to buy items that amounted to thousands of dollars ranging from electronics to herbicide to Yeti coolers to lounge chairs with the money -- for his benefit or that of his friends and family.

In 2017, the indictment alleges, he "directed several of his subordinate KCSO officers to construct a duck blind on private property owned by a former employee of Knox County for the personal benefit of the former Knox County sheriff," the indictment states.

The narcotics unit, like many other law enforcement agencies, maintained a drug fund that consisted of case seizures. It was supposed to be used for KCSO operations, the indictment states.

Henderson rolled into court Thursday afternoon in a wheelchair to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jill E. McCook on the count of conspiracy to commit program fraud.

A federal grand jury indicted Henderson this week.

Henderson, 52, will be released during his prosecution. Defense attorney Robert Kurtz told McCook that Henderson had been undergoing treatment for a "cognitive impairment."

McCook set the case for trial in April before U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Varlan, but those first dates often get moved back.

The government's case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Frank Dale and Bill Roach.

Federal records show the government seeks the forfeiture of nearly 50 items from Henderson, including a Dell laptop, dash cameras, external hard drives, an Apple TV with a remote, and more than 10 Apple iPads or Apple MacBook Pros.

The indictment alleges Henderson ensured that receipts for the personal purchases were submitted to the county's Finance Department purporting to be for legitimate department needs. In face, authorities allege, the items were bought just for Henderson's personal use or that of friends and family -- and the former Knox County sheriff.

MORE THAN 25 YEARS WITH KCSO

Henderson abruptly retired in April 2020 from the Sheriff's Office as the FBI looked into his conduct. At the time FBI spokesman Darrell DeBusk and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Knoxville said they could neither confirm nor deny the existence of any investigation.

Sheriff Tom Spangler, however, did confirm in April 2020 that the feds were looking into Henderson.

Spangler said in a April 2020 letter to WBIR: "I am aware the FBI is conducting an investigation involving Assistant Chief David Henderson. The matter of that investigation was prior to my administration.

"Additionally, Assistant Chief Henderson was relieved of his responsibilities within the Narcotics Unit in January 2019 by Chief Deputy Lyon. On October 14, 2019, Assistant Chief Henderson was reassigned to the Special Services Unit and has been in that role until present."

Henderson began working for the Sheriff’s Office in 1994 in corrections, his personnel file shows.

He was promoted through the ranks from patrol, working mostly in narcotics.

Henderson's Merit System Council file contained no mention of a federal investigation.

During his career with the Sheriff's Office, he was congratulated for helping in two homicide investigations - from 1996 and 2006.

In past evaluations he got high marks for his positive attitude and ability to get along with others.