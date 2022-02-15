Former Knox County custodian faces rape by authority figure charge involving minor

Records show Johnny R. Osborne is due to appear on the charge in April in Knox County Criminal Court.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A former Knox County Schools custodian is accused of raping a child as an authority figure.

Johnny R. Osborne, 51, has been indicted in a three-count indictment in Knox County Criminal Court for statutory rape by an authority figure and aggravated statutory rape, records show. The indictment was returned in August.

Statutory rape by an authority figures addresses a defendant alleged to have had sexual penetration with someone who is at least age 13 but less than age 18 in circumstances in which the defendant is at least four years older than the alleged victim.

He's alleged to have contact with the minor girl in November 2020.

Osborne is due to appear April 8 before Judge Kyle Hixson.

According to the school system, he worked for KCS from November 2007 until Jan. 4, 2021.

KCS provided a termination letter Monday confirming his 2021 dismissal.

The Jan. 4, 2021, hand-delivered letter informed Osborne that "your services are no longer needed as a custodian for Knox County Schools. Your employment is terminated effective immediately."