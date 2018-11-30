Knox County, Tenn. — A former Knoxville bus driver was sentenced to serve 262 months in federal prison for child pornography on Nov. 28.

In April 2018, Lucas Anthony Nichols, 40, pleaded guilty to federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography stemming from an undercover investigation, according to the Department of Justice.

RELATED: Former Knox bus driver facing child porn charges

Investigators issued search warrants for Nichols’ online storage account and his residence.

They said the seized evidence showed Nichols had saved thousands of images and videos of child pornography on his online storage account.

“The receipt and collection of child pornography is a serious crime that perpetuates the victimization of children and fuels the demand for the production of more child pornography,” said J. Douglas Overbey, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee. “Our office commends the collaborative law enforcement efforts taken to bring this defendant to justice.”

Following his release from prison, Nichols will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years and be required to register with the sex offender registry in any state where he lives, works or attends school.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

This investigation was conducted by the Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against

Children Unit, U.S. Department of Homeland Security - Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Morris represented the United States in court proceedings.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a DOJ nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, PSC marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about PSC, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

© 2018 WBIR