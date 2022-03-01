Former Knoxville bar owner accused of theft and tax evasion

State revenue agents said the owner of the now-closed Blue Chips Spots Pub and Grill stole more than $250,000 by filing false liquor tax returns.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A former Knoxville business owner has been arrested after an investigation revealed he had stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars by evading taxes, state revenue agents said.

According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, Bryan Partin, the owner of the now-closed Blue Chips Sports Pub and Grill near West Town Mall, was indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury on February 24 for theft, tax evasion and computer crimes.

TDR said Partin underreported taxable sales and didn't hand over additional sales tax on liquor-by-the-drink taxes collected from customers. In all, agents said he stole more than $250,000.

He faces numerous charges, including 46 felony counts of filing false sales tax returns, 46 felony counts of filing false liquor-by-the-drink tax returns, one felony count of failing to file sales and liquor-by-the-drink tax returns, a felony county of computer crimes, and a felony count of theft over $250,000.

His bond has been set at $25,000.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of two years in state prison and a $3,000 fine for each of the 93 tax evasion counts, and up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for the computer crimes and felony theft charges.