Former Knoxvillian admits role in fire during riot outside Nashville courthouse

Photos and video showed Wesley Somers fueling the blaze the night of May 30, 2020, in downtown Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A man with East Tennessee ties admitted Tuesday he helped damage and spread a fire at the Metro Courthouse during a May 2020 riot in downtown Nashville.

Wesley Somers' photo was published and broadcast across the country after he was shown the night of May 30, 2020, leaning into a window of the Art Deco building as flames grew in size.

What had started as a peaceful protest in downtown Nashville following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis grew into a disturbance, with Somers, 26, joining the violent fray, authorities alleged.

Somers previously has lived in Knoxville, records show. He now lives in Hendersonville.

He pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single count of malicious destruction of property in U.S. District Court in Nashville. He faces sentencing Dec. 1.

On the night of May 30, several people gathered in front of the Metro Courthouse and began smashing windows and spraying graffiti on the building façade. One or more fires were also set inside the courthouse at the time, WSMV-TV reported.

Video clips and photographs appeared on social media showing rioters including Somers, authorities allege. Federal prosecutors included images of Somers trying to feed the fire in court documents.

Somers was identified by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department after authorities received citizen tips.