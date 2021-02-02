Former Lake City Middle School football coach arrested on sexual battery charges

James Idles, 34, was taken into custody by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office on 9 charges of sexual battery Friday.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A former middle school football coach now faces several charges of sexual battery in Anderson County.

James Idles, 34, was taken into custody by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon on nine sexual battery charges, according to the sheriff's office 24-hour arrest list.

Four of the charges were for sexual battery, four were for sexual battery by authority figure, and one was for aggravated sexual battery.

Anderson County's inmate database listed a $75,000 bond for all nine charges.

Idles was the Lake City Middle School football coach for the 2020 season, according to Anderson County Schools.

The school district released the following statement:

"After this year's season, Coach Idles resigned from his position. The Anderson County School system currently has no information on his arrest other than what is listed on the Anderson County Sheriff's Office web page. Coach Idles was a non-faculty coach for his entire tenure as coach at LCMS."

Idles is not on the county's current inmate list as of Saturday morning.