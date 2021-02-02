Former lawyer charged with stealing Campbell County client's money

Kevin Angel was indicted last week on two counts of theft.

A former East Tennessee lawyer is charged with stealing several thousand dollars from a Campbell County client.

Kevin C. Angel, 49, faces two counts of theft over $10,000. He was arrested last week and booked on a $20,000 bond, according to the agency.

The thefts are alleged to have occurred between November 2016 and November 2017.

According to the TBI, Angel was working on behalf of an estate when he was a licensed attorney.

The TBI began investigating in January.