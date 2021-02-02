Charged with multiple sex crimes against women, former massage therapist is free to leave jail

Mentouri’s attorney said he has been able to raise the $50,000 needed to make bond.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The former massage therapist facing multiple criminal charges, including rape and sexual assault, is free to leave jail and move free throughout Davidson County.

On Wednesday, a judge granted bond conditions for Tarek Mentouri, who is accused by 19 women of crimes committed when they came for a massage or a job interview.

Judge Jennifer Smith ruled that Mentouri must ask permission to leave Davidson County, wear an ankle monitor and cannot make contact with any of his reported victims.

Prosecutors requested that software be installed on Mentouri’s electronic devices that would prohibit him from getting on social media and other websites.

Assistant District Attorney Sarah Butler argued that while Mentouri was out on bond the last time he used a job posting to lure a woman to his home and assaulted her.

“What we’re asking is for this blocking software to be installed so that Mr. Mentouri can’t access websites like Craigslist, Facebook or Instagram. Basically, the instrumentality he was using to lure victims, which he continued to do while he was on bond,” Butler said.

Mentouri’s defense attorney Chase Rudd argued that the software could unfairly screen grab his client’s communication with his legal team.

“This particular program would absolutely give them access to potential conversations between me and my client,” Rudd said.