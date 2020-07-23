Former Pigeon Forge bank veep gets 15-month term in theft case

Connie Sue Clabo faced sentencing Thursday before U.S. District Judge Thomas Varlan in federal court in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A former Pigeon Forge bank vice president will spend 15 months in prison after admitting to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars form her employer.

Connie Sue Clabo, 54, of Sevierville, faced sentencing Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Thomas Varlan in federal court in Knoxville.

After serving her prison sentence, Clabo will be put on four years of supervised released. She also must pay restitution of about $517,000.

Clabo stole more than $600,000 of SmartBank funds and credits, according to the federal government.

She worked at the bank from 2013 to February 2018 as vice president of loan operations.

"Clabo abused her managerial position at SmartBank and used her knowledge of SmartBank’s internal controls for personal advantage intending to defraud SmartBank," a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee reads.

Prosecutors say Clabo, who earned a six-figure salary, thought she deserved better pay. She pleaded guilty in November.

"According to the defendant, she decided to solve her dissatisfaction with her compensation from her employer by stealing and misapplying SmarkBank’s funds, moneys and credits," plea documents state.