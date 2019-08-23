KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A former professor convicted of beating and kidnapping his wife will spend the next decade in prison.

Knox County district attorney general Charme Allen said they obtained convictions against Jay William Edwards Jr., 43, for aggravated kidnapping, assault, interference with emergency calls, and domestic assault.

Judge Bob McGee ordered him to serve the next 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

The DA's office said Edwards began slapping, punching and kicking his wife on Sept. 14 and 15 in 2017 while their 3-month-old son was in the home in Halls.

She said Edwards then confined his wife in the laundry room of the home as he lectured her about 'not being a good wife.' The attack continued in the living room when prosecutors said Edwards took his wife's cell phones, pointed a gun to her head and asked if she wanted their son to grow up without a mother.

The victim was able to send an email to her sister in South Carolina, who contacted Knox County authorities to intervene.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office arrested Edwards, and said the wife had bruises on her face, arms, legs, torso and groin as well as a fractured rib.

Prosecutors said they argued for an enhanced sentence based on Edwards' past criminal behavior -- saying two of his for ex-wives testified that he assaulted them during the course of their marriage.

"The violence included beating one with a belt, burning one with an iron, and holding his second wife’s head under water," Allen said.

