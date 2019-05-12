The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a former Rhea County deputy has been indicted for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teen.

The TBI said 23-year-old Juvencio Dwayne Bustos has been charged with one count of rape and one county of statutory rape involving a 17-year-old girl. He also was charged with possession of a schedule III substance.

Agents said the Rhea County Sheriff's Office fired Bustos after the allegations came to light.

Bustos surrendered to TBI agents and was booked into the Rhea County Jail on a $150,000 bond.