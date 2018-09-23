Rogersville — UPDATE Monday, Sept. 24, 2018

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A well-known East Tennessee pediatrician has entered a "best interest" plea after he was charged with aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery by an authority figure last year.

The charges involved a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old boy.

Chris Calendine entered a "best interest" plea in Hawkins County Circuit Court Monday.

He must serve at least 180 days in jail and will be on the sex offender registry for life.

Calendine also must surrender his medical license.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Rogersville pediatrician accused of sex charges is set to stand trial starting Monday.

Chris Calendine faces charges of aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery by an authority figure. The charges involve a 12-year-old and 14-year-old boy.

RELATED | Rogersville pediatrician charged with sexual battery of two boys

The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office arrested him in August 2017. District Attorney Dan Armstrong said someone made the complaint against Calendine with the HCSO in July 2017.

Before his arrest, he gained notoriety for offering a $10,000 reward in the search for a 9-year-old Hawkins County girl kidnapped by her uncle in May 2016. She was one of his patients.

MORE | Looking back on the search for Carlie Trent

Knoxville attorney Wade Davies is representing Calendine.

© 2018 WBIR