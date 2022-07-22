Former schools employee accused of using job in attempt to have sex with minors

Anthony Anderson, 33, faces charges in separate sets of indictments.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 33-year-old former Knox County Schools employee who also was an assistant high school track coach at his alma mater tried to used his position to get several minors to have sex, police and court records state.

Anthony Anderson, a former University of Tennessee football player, in a separate case also had sex and exploited another minor, indictments allege.

Anderson no longer is a KCS employee. He resigned in the spring of 2021, according to system spokeswoman Carly Harrington.

He had been a behavior liaison at Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy and an assistant track coach at Austin-East, from which he graduated in 2007.

Anderson's attorney couldn't be reached Friday for comment.

A Knox County grand jury first indicted Anderson in March 2021 in a five-count document alleging solicitation of a minor and attempted sexual battery by an authority figure. Records allege he committed the crimes between Aug. 1, 2020, and April 27, 2021.

The victims are identified only by their initials.

If Anderson had been successful in inducing the alleged victims to have sex, it would have amounted to sexual battery by an authority figure, records state.

The Knoxville Police Department investigated. Spokesman Scott Erland said from investigators' point of view, "it would be entirely accurate to say that Mr. Anderson used his position" within KCS to commit the crimes.

After Anderson resigned the system in May 2021, KPD's investigation continued.

A grand jury on July 14 subsequently returned a second set of indictments, alleging aggravated statutory rape, sexual activity involving a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor. The counts involve one victim. Crimes allegedly occurred between Dec. 24, 2021, and Feb. 6 of this year.

On Feb. 6, Anderson is alleged to have had sex with the victim, who was at least 13 but younger than 18, charges state.

Witnesses in the investigation include personnel from Austin-East High School, records show.