Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk takes plea deal in conspiracy to title stolen vehicles for bribes

Federal prosecutors said Roberta Webb-Allen has agreed to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge to have her other charges dropped.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Sevier County deputy clerk accused in a scheme of accepting bribes to title stolen cars has agreed to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge in federal court in exchange for having most of her other charges dropped, according to a plea agreement.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Tennessee said Roberta Webb-Allen accepted money from a man named Juan Lopez in exchange for “official acts.” She and another deputy clerk, Brady Thorton, were arrested in October 2021 on several charges.

On Tuesday, Webb-Allen signed a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. In exchange for having her other charges dismissed, the filing said she's agreeing to plead guilty to a count of conspiracy to obtain property not due to an official and her office.

Once sentenced for the charge, Webb-Allen could still face up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, along with three years of supervised release. Federal prosecutors said they will not oppose a reduction in her sentence as part of the agreement, though.

Prosecutors said Lopez stole vehicles in Miami, Florida, and transported them back to Sevier County. Federal prosecutors said Lopez presented fake titles, false VIN numbers, and fake registration information to Webb-Allen.

Webb-Allen and Thornton were then “willing to overlook” red flags when the fake information did not “add up” in Tennessee and National databases, the filing said. The court said Thornton, Webb-Allen, and Lopez met in parking lots and at a restaurant to exchange title and registration documents.

Federal prosecutors said they used a “confidential source” to record Webb-Allen and Thornton accepting bribes. The filing said Thornton took a bribe and helped the source get a title and registration based on false VIN numbers and fake documents.

Prosecutors said Webb-Allen “quickly admitted” to registering and creating titles for “a large number of vehicles” for Lopez when she was arrested.

Court documents said during a recorded interview, Webb-Allen told investigators customers gave some of the clerks “tips” or “lunch money,” and said her supervisor at the Sevier County Clerk’s Office knew about the tips and reviewed her work daily.

Thornton said she wanted to be tried separately from Webb-Allen because the other deputy clerk's statements to investigators could be entered as evidence.