Former Sevier County deputy clerk files for separate trial in bribery and forgery case

Brady Thorton, a former Sevier County deputy clerk, faces charges of bribery, forgery and several other issues of the office.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Sevier County clerk who is accused of misusing the office to accept bribes and create titles for cars with fake VIN numbers filed a motion to be tried separately from another former clerk facing similar charges.

Brady Thorton started working for the county in 2002 faces three counts of bribery, three counts of official misconduct, two counts of tampering with evidence, one count of forgery and one count of criminal simulation. The charges came out of a broader investigation into cocaine trafficking in Sevier County.

The other clerk, Roberta Webb-Allen, faces four counts of tampering with government records, two counts of forgery, two counts of criminal simulation and two counts of official misconduct.

Thorton's attorneys filed the motion for her to either be tried separately from Webb-Allen or to have statements from Webb-Allen excluded from the trial. In the motion, attorneys say that since Webb-Allen faces similar charges as a co-defendent, she can not be cross-examined.

The motion argues that if the statements are allowed in court and used against Thornton, her right to due process would be violated since she would not be able to cross-examine Webb-Allen.

It says that Webb-Allen's statement involved the process of registering and titling vehicles. Attorneys said she also talked about some customers who would give the clerks "tips" or "lunch money" after the clerk helped them, and explained that her supervisor knew about the payments.

It also says the statements connect Thornton to Juan Lopez Gallardo. According to court records, Webb-Allen said Thornton accepted money from Gallardo.