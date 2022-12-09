Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to showing students sex video

Demarcus Nelson Jr. is asking for judicial diversion in the misdemeanor case.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A former Knox County teacher's assistant pleaded guilty Friday to showing two underage students inappropriate images while at West High School.

Demarcus Nelson Jr., who turns 22 later this month, is seeking judicial diversion, a decision that'll be up to Knox County Criminal Court Judge Hector Sanchez. Nelson pleaded guilty to separate counts of distribution of obscene material to minors.

The incident happened in April at West, according to Knox County prosecutor Jordan Murray.

Nelson beckoned the two females over in a hallway and showed them images on his phone, Murray said. They walked away.

He called them back, Murray said, and showed them a video of him having sex with a female.

The girls alerted authorities in early May, and when officers arrived at the school to investigate, Nelson corroborated what they said.

Each count is a misdemeanor carrying a maximum punishment of 11 months and 29 days in jail. By agreement, Nelson would get probation, but he's also seeking diversion, which would allow him to wipe the case clean from his record if he gets in no trouble during the consecutive terms.

Sanchez set a Jan. 13 date to consider whether he would grant judicial diversion to Nelson. A background check will be conducted.

Judge Steve Sword was prepared to preside over the plea Friday until he realized his daughter at West knew someone involved in the case. He said it'd be best if another judge took the plea.