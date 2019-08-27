MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ronnie Gorton showed no emotion Monday as prosecutor Walt Freeland laid out his case in opening statements in a Tipton County courtroom, Memphis NBC affiliate WMC reports.

Gorton is the former pastor of Awakening Church in Atoka. He is being tried on 47 counts of child sexual abuse, including 16 counts of statutory rape.

Jurors were cautioned they would be hearing some “extremely graphic” testimony relating to child sexual abuse as the trial got underway.

Three children, one younger than 13 years old, have accused the former pastor of rape. Two of them testified Monday, coming face-to-face with Gorton.

Blake Ballin, Gorton’s defense attorney, also spoke to jurors Monday. He told them to use their common sense, that there is no DNA and nothing directly connects Gorton to the crimes.

The victim who was under the age of 13 at the time of the alleged crimes had lived for several months in the Gorton home with Gorton, his youth pastor, and Gorton’s wife.

Read the full story on WMC's website here.

