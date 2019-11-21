GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A bribery scandal involving a now former Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and the truck scales on Interstate 81 has led to an arrest, according to presentments returned by a Greene County grand jury.

A trooper who worked at the Greene County scales complex on the interstate is accused of accepting bribes in exchange for referrals to truck and trailer repair businesses.

Ray Stubblefield Jr. was charged with conspiring to commit bribery by a public servant and bribery.

According to communications director Wes Moster with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Stubblefield was with the department since 1997 before he was terminated September 12, 2019 for "gross misconduct." An internal investigation began back in March 2019.

Stubblefield is due in court for arraignment January 10.

This story originally appeared on WCYB.