Former TN band teacher guilty of solicitation of a minor

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A former Greene County band teacher admitted to sending sexually explicit messages to a juvenile student through social media.

Brock Jones entered guilty pleas to lesser charges of solicitation of a minor and solicitation of a minor by electronic means. Both crimes are E-class felonies.

Jones was the band director at Mosheim and McDonald elementary schools. He also assisted the band at West Greene High. Jones was fired in August 2019.

According to court documents, the victim was a juvenile female who attended a high school within the county.