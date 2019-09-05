NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A former intelligence analyst was charged with illegally obtaining classified national defense information and disclosing it to a reporter, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Authorities said Nashville resident Daniel Everette Hale, 31, was arrested Thursday morning and will make his initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Nashville on Thursday, May 9. Officials made the announcement after the charges were unsealed.

According to the indictment, Hale was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from July 2009 to July 2013, during which time he received language and intelligence training. While serving on active duty, Hale was assigned to work at the National Security Agency (NSA) and deployed to Afghanistan as an intelligence analyst.

After leaving the U.S. Air Force, Hale was employed by a defense contractor and assigned to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), where he worked as a political geography analyst between December 2013 and August 2014, according to the DOJ.

During his service and employment, Hale held a Top Secret//Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS//SCI) security clearance and was entrusted with access to classified national defense information, according to the DOJ.

In April 2013, while enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and assigned to the NSA, Hale began communicating with a reporter, according to officials. He met with the reporter in person on multiple occasions, and, at times, communicated with the reporter via an encrypted messaging platform.

Then, in February 2014, while working as a cleared defense contractor at NGA, Hale printed six classified documents unrelated to his work at NGA and soon after exchanged a series of messages with the reporter. Each of the six documents printed were later published by the reporter’s news outlet, according to the DOJ.

The indictment also said Hale printed from his Top Secret computer 36 documents, including 23 documents unrelated to his work at NGA while employed as a cleared defense contractor. Of the 23 documents, he provided at least 17 to the reporter and/or the reporter’s online news outlet, which published the documents in whole or in part. Eleven of the published documents were classified as Top Secret or Secret and marked as such, according to officials.

Investigators said in August 2014, Hale’s cell phone contact list included contact information for the reporter, and he possessed two thumb drives. One thumb drive contained a page marked “SECRET” from a classified document that Hale had printed in February 2014 and had attempted to delete from the thumb drive. The other thumb drive contained Tor software and the Tails operating system, which were recommended by the reporter’s online news outlet in an article published on its website regarding how to anonymously “leak” documents.

The DOJ said Hale is charged with obtaining national defense information, retention and transmission of national defense information, causing the communication of national defense information, disclosure of classified communications intelligence information and theft of government property.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, according to officials.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Gordon D. Kromberg and Alexander P. Berrang and Senior Trial Attorney Heather M. Schmidt of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section are prosecuting the case.